KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Strata Owners Association Malaysia (SOAM) and Malaysian Pest Management Association (MPMA) have today called on the government to pause the implementation of Sales and Service Tax (SST) on their sectors.

In a joint press conference, the two groups cited a lack of clarity and claimed that those affected are paying the SST “under protest”.

“The community is urging the government to delay the implementation. Parliament must debate this properly to urge the government to halt or defer enforcement until there is clear guidance.

“People are willing to cooperate with the government but not under confusion. Without clear guidelines, many are paying SST under protest,” president Datuk Theng Book said.

He said some industry players have been told registration for SST is unnecessary as they are not classified as business entities, while others were told to comply.

“For example, a residents’ association managing a housing area is unsure whether to register. If the committee makes the wrong move, either by registering or failing to do so, they risk being penalised.

“There have already been cases where some organisations were told they didn’t need to register, only to later find out they must,” he said.

He also said that those which did register are now at a competitive disadvantage because they have to charge SST and pass the burden to customers.

Also speaking at the press conference, Malaysian Pest Management Association (MPMA) president Regine Lim said the pest control sector continues to face uncertainty due to the lack of clear and comprehensive guidelines.

She explained that pest control services encompass a wide range of activities including general pest management, vector control, hygiene treatments, and fumigation which serve various clients across residential, commercial, industrial, and government sectors.

“The nature of our industry is complex and multifaceted. Therefore, we seek practical and clear directions from the Customs Department or Ministry of Finance to ensure effective compliance,” she said, urging MPMA members to cooperate with recent audit documents requests made by Customs.

However, she said the association has also formally appealed to Customs to review the necessity of widespread audits, particularly considering the recent amendments to the law and the absence of any offences committed under the Customs Act.



