PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — Biotechnology firms Central Corporate Engineering Sdn Bhd (CCESB) and Oasis Xtract Sdn Bhd today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to produce microalgae under heterotrophic conditions without relying on sunlight.

The MoU signing saw CCESB founder and managing director Tham Weng Kong and Oasis Xtract executive chairman Abdul Rahim Ghouse exchanging documents in the presence of Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang at Pulse Grande Hotel Putrajaya.

The partnership will see the integration of CCESB modular cultivation methods and Oasis Xtract’s patented technology to develop a fully-integrated, commercial-scale green fuel production system.

For the uninitiated, microalgae are microscopic, single-celled photosynthetic organisms typically found in freshwater and marine systems.

They are a vital part of the ecosystem, producing a significant amount of the world’s oxygen, while being a source of various compounds with potential application in food, medicine and biofuel production.

According to Tham, the technology is one of its kind for a commercial-scale microalgae cultivation using a closed tank system.

“Hence, we only require a small land space, compared to other systems,” said Tham, adding that the technology is fully Malaysian-owned.

Tham said the algae harvest can be translated into products with high market value.

“The applications include biomass for electricity generation and animal feed. This is suitable to be further processed to become biofuel, biodiesel, sustainable aviation fuel, bioplastics or even oil for cosmetics and pharmaceutical purposes,” he added.

He noted the company will also commence construction of five-acre commercial-scale cultivation facilities using a closed tank system in June.

Chang lauded the partnership, and the MoU would strengthen the nation’s innovation ecosystem, advance green technology and ensure long-term resilience through sustainable economic drivers.

“I had the opportunity to visit CCE’s facility in Semenyih last year, and I must say, I was genuinely impressed. Their pilot algae cultivation system is designed, developed, and managed entirely in-house. It is a testament to what local innovation and persistence can achieve.

“What is even more impressive is that their algae cultivation does not need sunlight, so it can run smoothly without being affected by the weather. This kind of heterotrophic cultivation, the closed-tank method, helps ensure consistent and high-quality results and is a big step forward in green biotechnology,” he added.