KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower today, weighed down by persistent profit-taking amid ongoing concerns over global trade tariffs.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 9.51 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 1,476.92 compared to Tuesday’s close of 1,486.43.

The benchmark index opened 0.02 of-a-point higher to 1,486.45 and moved between 1,472.84 and 1,487.50 throughout the day.

In the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 573 to 320, while 434 counters were unchanged, 1,071 untraded, and nine others suspended.

Turnover slipped to 3.00 billion units valued at RM1.65 billion from 3.36 billion units valued at RM1.91 billion on Tuesday.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan said today’s consolidation is viewed as a natural response to prevailing uncertainties.

“Market volatility remains elevated due to policy uncertainties, making profit-taking in outperformers a rational and prudent strategy,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Sedek said that further intensifying the concerns, US President Donald Trump has urged China to engage in direct negotiations following Beijing’s decision to suspend deliveries of Boeing jets to its airlines.

“However, we believe trade-related instability will gradually subside, particularly among countries opting for negotiation over retaliation.

“Investors are also closely awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks on the US economy later today at The Economic Club of Chicago, which are expected to provide critical insights into monetary policy and economic prospects,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said market volatility has eased following the postponement of US tariff measures.

“The overall sentiment appears to be improving, and we view today’s profit-taking as a healthy market correction. If the index breaks above the 1,500 psychological level, we anticipate further upside in the near term,” he said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank shed 10.0 sen to RM9.84, Public Bank eased 1.0 sen to RM4.30, CIMB Group and IHH Healthcare rose 1.0 sen to RM6.71 and RM6.82 respectively, while Tenaga Nasional was flat at RM13.44.

Among the actives, Pertama Digital increased 1.0 sen to 14 sen, Revenue Group and Iskandar Waterfront edged up half-a-sen to 9.5 sen and 38 sen respectively, while Dataprep Holdings and MY E.G. Services declined 2.0 sen each to 13.5 sen and 90.5 sen respectively. — Bernama