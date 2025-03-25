WASHINGTON, March 25 — Korean Air has finalised a deal to purchase up to 50 Boeing aircraft, the United States said yesterday, a move that comes as President Donald Trump seeks to boost American manufacturing.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hosted a signing ceremony last Friday for the agreement valued at around US$32 billion (RM142 billion) between Korean Air and US aviation giant Boeing, as well as GE Aerospace.

“The agreement covers Korean Air’s purchase of up to 50 widebody aircraft manufactured by Boeing using GE Aerospace engines,” the US Commerce Department said yesterday.

Korean Air last year announced an order for 40 Boeing 787 and 777X wide-body aircraft at Britain’s Farnborough Airshow, in good news for the embattled US aviation giant.

The deal at the time included an option for 10 more 787 planes.

“President Trump and I are dedicated to launching a new era for American manufacturing,” Lutnick said in a statement yesterday.

He added that his department “remains committed to supporting these endeavors that will fuel our nation’s economic resurgence.”

The announcement comes as the Trump administration has been imposing tariffs on countries and sectoral imports — while threatening further levies — in part to boost domestic industries.

As of July 2024, the Seoul-based carrier expected the first delivery from the deal to be in 2028.

Boeing has been hit by manufacturing backlogs and safety concerns.

In January last year, a fuselage panel blew out of a 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — AFP