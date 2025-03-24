KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The plantation sector recorded net foreign inflows of RM2.4 million last week, while foreign investors extended their selling streak on Bursa Malaysia for the 22nd consecutive week, with a net outflow of RM1.25 billion.

According to MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s Fund Flow Report, titled “From Growth to Gridlock”?????, the net selling value declined slightly from RM1.34 billion in the previous week.

“Foreign investors were net sellers on every trading day, with Wednesday witnessing the heaviest outflow at RM484.23 million. On other days, outflows ranged from RM155.34 million to RM326.40 million,” the report said.

In contrast, local institutions continued to support the market, marking their 22nd consecutive week of net buying, with an inflow of RM1.23 billion.

The financial services sector recorded the highest net foreign outflow at RM609.7 million, followed by industrial products and services (-RM167.9 million) and consumer products and services (-RM148.4 million).

MIDF Amanah also noted that foreign investors remained net sellers across eight markets it tracked, with total outflows reaching US$564.9 million last week.

“The only countries that recorded net foreign inflows were South Korea and the Philippines, while other regional markets continued to experience outflows,” it said.

South Korea led the region with a net inflow of US$1.68 billion, marking a sharp reversal after nine consecutive weeks of outflows.

The Philippines recorded a net inflow of US$40.1 million for the third consecutive week. This came after its securities regulator signalled openness to reducing the 20 per cent minimum public float requirement for initial public offerings, potentially attracting more listings.

“This initiative is part of efforts to encourage more listings on the Philippine Stock Exchange, which has struggled with low trading volumes and a lack of new listings,” MIDF Amanah said.

Conversely, Indonesia registered its ninth consecutive week of foreign outflows, amounting to US$432.1 million amid economic and trade fluctuations.

“Indonesian stocks fell 1.6 per cent last Friday, capping a challenging week as concerns over the country’s fiscal health, government policies, and declining demand dampened investor confidence. The benchmark index has fallen over 11 per cent this year, making it one of Asia’s worst performers.

“The rupiah also weakened, marking its second consecutive weekly decline. Market uncertainty grew due to the potential impact of US trade tariffs, prompting investors to seek safer assets like gold. Most Asian currencies weakened, while regional stock markets showed mixed performance,” the bank shared.

Back home, local retail investors extended their net buying streak for a sixth straight week, recording an inflow of RM25.5 million.

Meanwhile, the average daily trading volume declined across most segments except for foreign investors.

Local institutions and local retail recorded a decline of 11.9 per cent and 14.8 per cent, respectively, while foreign investors saw an increase of 27.4 per cent. — Bernama