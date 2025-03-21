KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Nestlé Malaysia and its local partner Malconrep Depot (M) Sdn Bhd have jointly invested RM250 million to establish an integrated logistics hub in Port Klang, which is expected to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2026 (1Q 2026).

In a statement today, Nestlé Malaysia said the hub will serve as a regional logistics centre, facilitating the export of its products to over 60 countries while also sourcing imported raw materials.

Nestlé Malaysia described the milestone project as part of its broader strategy to enhance supply chain efficiency and sustainability while contributing to job creation and infrastructure development.

“This investment reflects Nestlé Malaysia’s confidence in the market, aligning with our earlier guidance of returning to healthy growth by the first half of 2025.

“The hub will feature a modern warehouse and container yard, leveraging scale and digitalisation to optimise operations and enhance service for our growing customer base,” the company stated.

The logistics hub will incorporate cutting-edge technology and sustainable innovations, reducing the environmental impact of Nestlé’s logistics operations.

Nestlé Malaysia’s chief executive officer, Juan Aranols, said the investment marks an exciting step forward for the company, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Malaysian market.

“This investment is poised to shape the future of logistics in Malaysia while supporting future growth. At the same time, it underscores our commitment to investing in the country,” he said.

The project is expected to create over 200 new jobs, empowering employees with opportunities to develop highly skilled roles in logistics.

“As we look ahead to the next decade, we envision Port Klang becoming a central export hub for Nestlé Malaysia, setting new benchmarks in efficiency and sustainability while upskilling our local workforce to be future-ready,” Aranols added.

To bring this important investment to fruition, Nestlé Malaysia said it is partnering with Malconrep Depot (M) Sdn Bhd, a local logistics company that has been a trusted partner since 2016.

Malconrep’s managing director, Chan Sway Wah, said Nestlé Malaysia’s confidence in the company allows for long-term planning and investment in smart warehousing infrastructure and a greener, more efficient logistics ecosystem.

“Malconrep has grown alongside Nestlé, demonstrating the competence and potential of Malaysian businesses to scale up and compete on the global stage,” he said. — Bernama