KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Lip-Bu Tan may not be a household name, but the seasoned executive and venture capitalist has long been a key figure in the global semiconductor industry.

Now, as Intel’s newly appointed chief executive, the 65-year-old faces the monumental challenge of steering the iconic but struggling chipmaker back to dominance.

While relatively unknown to the public, Tan commands deep respect in the tech world. He has built a reputation for backing and leading companies that have reshaped the semiconductor landscape, and his efforts will be closely watched as the US seeks to bolster domestic chipmaking.

From his early days in Muar to the helm of Intel, here’s a look at Tan’s journey:

Early life and education

Born in 1959 in Muar, Johor, and raised in Singapore.

His father was the chief editor of Nanyang Siang Pau, a Malaysian Chinese-language daily, while his mother was a teacher and later ran the women’s hostel at Nanyang University (NU).

Excelled academically, skipping multiple years in secondary school and graduating from NU with a physics degree at just 19.

Earned a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1981.

Later obtained an MBA from the University of San Francisco.

Building a venture capital empire

Founded Walden International in 1987, a venture capital firm focused on semiconductors, alternative energy, and digital media.

Early backers included Philip Yeo, former chairman of Singapore’s Economic Development Board, and Ho Ching, former CEO of Temasek.

Grew Walden International’s assets from US$20 million to US$2 billion by 2001.

Invested in major tech players such as Creative Technology, Meituan, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC).

Backed Annapurna Labs, later acquired by Amazon, and Nuvia, which Qualcomm purchased for US$1.4 billion.

Continues to invest in AI-driven semiconductor start-ups, including Celestial AI, a firm backed by Intel rival AMD.

Leading Cadence to new heights

Served as CEO of Cadence Design Systems from 2009 to 2021, transforming the struggling chip design software firm into an industry leader.

Focused on supplying software for advanced semiconductor design, forging strong ties with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Under his leadership, Cadence’s stock surged 3,200 per cent, and the company secured Apple as a major customer.

Received the Global Semiconductor Alliance’s Dr Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award in 2016 and the Semiconductor Industry Association’s Robert N. Noyce Award in 2022.

Intel and the road ahead

Joined Intel’s board in 2022 as part of efforts to revitalise the company.

Took on additional oversight of Intel’s manufacturing operations in 2023.

Stepped down in August 2024 over strategic disagreements but returned as CEO in March 2025.

Tasked with turning around the company that once defined Silicon Valley, amid fierce competition and political pressure for Intel to regain its leadership in chipmaking.

Personal life

Resides in Piedmont, California, with his wife, Ysa Loo, a former banker.

Their two sons, Andrew and Elliott, hold master’s degrees from Carnegie Mellon University’s College of Engineering.

The couple has three grandchildren.

With his track record of reviving companies and making bold bets in the semiconductor industry, Tan now takes on what may be his toughest challenge yet — bringing Intel back to the top of the global chip race.