KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia) yesterday announced the appointment of two Board of Directors, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director and Mano Verabathran as the Alternate Director with immediate effect.

The national post and parcel service provider in a statement yesterday said the appointments bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Pos Malaysia, further strengthening the company’s leadership as it continues to innovate and deliver excellence in postal and logistics services.

“Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa brings over 31 years of extensive experience in the civil service, having held several key leadership roles. Currently serving as the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Communications since 12 December 2023, he previously held the position of Secretary-General of the Ministry of Communications and Digital.

“He is also a Commission Member of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, underscoring his deep understanding of the communications and digital landscape,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mano boasts a career spanning 30 years in the civil service, with a strong background in leadership and strategy.

Currently, he is the Deputy Secretary General (Telecommunications Infrastructure) at the Ministry of Communications, a position he assumed on 19 June 2024.

“His previous roles include Undersecretary of the International Division at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, Deputy Director General for Socioeconomic Development of the Indian Community at the Prime Minister’s Department, and Deputy Undersecretary at the Ministry of Transport,” it said. — Bernama