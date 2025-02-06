SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 — Google parent company Alphabet has stopped making diversity and inclusion a workplace priority, according to a filing yesterday with US regulators.

The internet giant’s annual 10-K report, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), no longer contained a commitment to workplace inclusion and diversity that had been there the prior year.

“At Alphabet, we are committed to making diversity, equity, and inclusion part of everything we do and to growing a workforce that is representative of the users we serve,” the removed line read.

Internally, Alphabet workers were given word that the company no longer had hiring goals based on race or gender.

“We’re committed to creating a workplace where all our employees can succeed and have equal opportunities, and over the last year we’ve been reviewing our programs designed to help us get there,” a Google spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

“As a federal contractor, our teams are also evaluating changes required following recent court decisions and executive orders on this topic.”

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, issuing an executive order last month calling such programs illegal.

The filing by Alphabet came a day after Google updated its principles regarding artificial intelligence, removing vows not to use the technology for weapons or surveillance.

The changes arrive just weeks after Google chief executive Sundar Pichai and other tech titans attended Trump’s inauguration.

Upon taking office, Trump quickly rescinded an executive order by his predecessor, former president Joe Biden, mandating safety practices for AI.

Companies in the race to lead the burgeoning AI field in the United States now have fewer obligations to adhere to, such as being required to share test results signalling the technology has serious risks to the nation, its economy or its citizens. — AFP