KOTA KINABALU, Feb 2 — Sabah’s contributions to global academia and research have again come into focus following international recognition of four researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), including Professor Viren Swami.

Prof Viren, Prof Nick Drydakis, Prof Stephen Bustin and Prof Anna Nekaris have been ranked among the top five researchers in the world in their respective fields based on lifetime achievements.

Professor Viren, who is ranked second globally in the field of body image research, is the son of Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Mohan Swami who began his medical career at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the late 1970s before entering the corporate sector.

Viren is currently a Professor of Psychology at ARU. He is also a prominent science communicator, regularly contributing to television, radio and print media.

Prof Stephen Bustin has been ranked number one in the world for polymerase chain reaction (PCR), a critical molecular technique widely used in medical diagnostics, including infectious disease testing such as Covid-19.

His work focuses on translating molecular science into reliable clinical tools.

Prof Nick Drydakis, ranked fifth globally for research on sexual orientation, is known for his work on labour market discrimination and is director of ARU’s Centre for Inclusive Societies and Economies.

He is also the founder and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Economic Exploitation and Inequality.

Prof Anna Nekaris, ranked fourth worldwide for endangered species research, is a leading conservation biologist with more than 30 years of experience working in Southeast Asia.

Her work focuses on nocturnal mammals, conservation science and empowering local communities, particularly in tropical regions.

ScholarGPS evaluates more than 30 million researchers from over 120,000 institutions worldwide, using data-driven algorithms to identify scholars with exceptional academic impact. — Daily Express