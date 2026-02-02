KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Good Feng Shui Geomantic Research founder and chief, Hoo Hong Pan, renowned as researcher Master Kenny Hoo passed away Friday (Jan 30).

His daughter, Dr Hoo Kaye Tian, when contacted by Bernama, said Hoo, 62 died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Penang at about 2am.

Hoo was widely recognised in Malaysia and internationally for his “scientific” approach to Feng Shui, frequently contributing zodiac forecasts and geomantic advice to major media outlets for over two decades.

A familiar face in the media, Hoo also frequently featured on Bernama TV to share his expertise and insights on geomantic trends, particularly during the Lunar New Year festive season.

He was also the creator of the “Good Feng Shui Converge Water Technique,” which earned him several international awards in the field of geomantic science.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be held at Nirvana Centre KL on February 4.

Hoo is survived by his wife and three children. — Bernama