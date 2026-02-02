TAIZHOU, Feb 2 — Gao Xianghua is a happy mom this year because she knows her teenage kids will eagerly finish the pork belly she is braising for the Lunar New Year feast.

Her secret? Chinese black pork.

“I want my kids to eat the good pork I used to have when I was little,” Gao said at a neighbourhood butcher as she ordered 1,000 yuan (RM570) worth of black pork ribs, feet and sausages.

“Not the cheap, low-quality, fast-produced pork that has penetrated my kids’ lives.”

She plans to rub the pork with Sichuan numbing pepper and salt it before hanging it on her balcony to dry for the holiday.

Gao, a crab roe seller, is a member of China’s rising middle class who, no longer satisfied with mass-produced pork from imported Western “white pig” breeds, is hungry for premium products.

For older buyers in particular, black pork evokes childhood, when black-haired pigs were raised at home and slaughtered for family gatherings around Lunar New Year.

Demand for what has been marketed as the “Wagyu of pork,” known for its fattier and more tender texture, is in turn a lifeline for China’s beleaguered pork producers.

The premium cut, which is up to four times more expensive than more common white pork, is one of the remaining profitable segments after years of overcapacity and falling prices in the world’s largest market for hogs, according to interviews with more than two dozen meat producers, analysts and academics.

‘The only way out’

The red-braised pork, or hongshao rou, that Gao prepares — a favourite dish of Chairman Mao Zedong, made with caramelised sugar, soy sauce and spices — was a rare luxury before reforms in the 1980s and 1990s ushered in a long economic boom and gave many the means to enjoy meat more than a handful of times a year.

To meet that demand, in the 1990s China began importing Western varieties that matured in five months versus the year that was needed for Chinese black pigs.

Last year, China — the world’s largest hog producer — slaughtered 720 million pigs. And in the final quarter of 2025, it produced 15.7 million metric tons of pork, the highest fourth-quarter tally since 2018.

But size has become a liability and Mao’s favourite flavour was lost.

Pork prices have been falling for years due to weak demand, a stagnating economy and changing tastes; in December, they declined 14.6 per cent from a year earlier.

And rampant overcapacity, triggered in part by the government’s reaction in 2018 to the outbreak of African swine fever, has cost the industry profits.

A major Chinese pork producer, Wen Foodstuff Group, in January said its 2025 net profit fell 40.7 per cent to 46.1 per cent from a year earlier. And Muyuan Foods, the world’s largest hog producer, also said it expects its 2025 profit to fall 12.2 per cent to 17.8 per cent.

For some, black pork offers a way out.

Yang Xinchun, a 49-year-old pig farmer in Taizhou, about two hours by train from Shanghai, earned a net profit of over one million yuan from black pork in 2025. His 1,000 black hogs offset the losses from his herd of 6,000 white pigs.

He said his gamble paid off. He started raising black hogs in late 2024 after learning that state-owned giant Bright Food Group was looking at the premium market to avoid losses.

“People come to my butcher store every day to learn from my experience,” Yang said, referring to other hog producers.

He plans to expand his herd to 15,000 black pigs and his three black pork butcher stores to 40 franchises this year.

“Black pigs are the only way out for pig producers, especially small-to-medium producers who were pressured by falling white pork prices,” said Gao Qinxue, a director at the Chinese Association of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine.

The total number of black hogs in Yang’s town, Taizhou, increased to 30,000 in 2025 from 10,000 in 2024 and local pork farmers hope the herd grows to 100,000 by 2027, Gao said.

Top Chinese pork producers are also scaling up. In November, Wen Foodstuff told investors it aims to become the No. 1 Chinese black pork brand and lift these hogs to 5 per cent of its herd by 2027. Pork giant New Hope also said last fall it was expanding its herd of more than 150,000 black hogs.

Analysts said they expected black hog numbers to rise 50 per cent to 30 million to 32 million between 2024 and 2026, or roughly 5 per cent of all the pigs in China.

No industry standard

Demand exceeds supply in China’s premium pork market by about 15 per cent to 20 per cent, but it is unclear whether black pork can fill the whole gap because producers must develop brands and supply chains in this nascent industry, analysts said.

The black pork businesses are also competing with imported products and Chinese pork moguls that are developing premium pork from fast-growing Western breeds.

Today, China has more than four dozen local black or black-dotted pig breeds that are sold at varying premiums.

Producers like Yang raise black hogs that are crossbred with Western Berkshire or Duroc lines to accelerate pig growth while maintaining their black coats and meat quality.

The niche market could fall into oversupply if too many producers pile in and margins may not be sustained, observers said.

“If you flood the market with lots of black pigs, will people pay it, or will the price come down?” said David Casey, senior product development and supply director at the Pig Improvement Company, a major global breeder.

“Most people are still buying cheaply raised, low-priced pork.”

“Unlike Spanish Iberico pork, there is no standard in China. I could bring in a Hampshire pig, call it black, and I qualify. I’ve heard scientists talk about changing Western pigs’ hair colour to black.” — Reuters