KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Two enforcement officers from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) were injured after a bundle of balloons exploded during Thaipusam celebrations in George Town last night.

The incident occurred at around 10.45pm along Jalan Kebun Bunga, while the officers were loading the seized balloons into a pickup truck, according to a report published in Harian Metro.

RSN Rayer, chairman of the Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB), said the balloons had been confiscated from a trader near the celebration site.

The explosion happened as dozens of “paneer panthal” stalls were closing for the night following the festival.

Rayer added that the stall operator, believed to be a foreign national without a valid business permit, will also be investigated.

Preliminary investigations found the balloons were filled with hydrogen gas.

“Although hydrogen is cheaper and commonly used for balloons, it is highly flammable and poses serious safety risks,” he said.

Penang Island Mayor Datuk A Rajendran confirmed the incident, noting that one officer was admitted to hospital while the other sustained minor injuries.

“Two staff were injured when the balloons exploded. One was hospitalised while the other suffered minor injuries. Investigations are ongoing,” he said.