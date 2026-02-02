KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The Rubber Production Incentive (IPG) for cuplump and latex has been activated in Sabah and Sarawak for January 2026, according to the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB).

The MRB said in a statement today that the IPG would be activated if the average monthly farmgate price for cuplump rubber is at RM3.00 per kilogramme (kg) or below, with the incentive for latex activated concurrently.

In January 2026, the average farmgate prices for cuplump was RM3.10 per kg for Peninsular Malaysia, RM2.75 per kg for Sabah and RM2.70 per kg for Sarawak, the statement said.

“The incentive rate for latex is fixed at 90 sen per kg for latex with 100 per cent dry rubber content (DRC),” MRB said.

MRB said the activated IPG rate for cuplump and latex in Sabah is 25 sen per kg for 50 per cent DRC and 50 sen per kg for 100 per cent DRC, while in Sarawak it is 30 sen per kg and 60 sen per kg respectively.

MRB said Smallholders in Sabah and Sarawak are eligible to receive IPG payments from February 1-28, 2026 based on rubber production in January 2026.

IPG for cuplump and latex is not active for Peninsular Malaysia for the month of January 2026. Therefore, no IPG payment will be made for the month. — Bernama