KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Universiti Malaya (UM) student Nawal Shahirah Mohd Jamil, 23, who was reported missing last Tuesday, has been found safe.

She had presented herself at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) to seek psychological treatment since Wednesday, Harian Metro reported yesterday.

The earlier disappearance had raised concern among friends, family members and the university community.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat said checks with the hospital confirmed that the missing person had gone to HKL on her own.

He said she is currently in good condition and is being warded for mental health observation.

“The missing person has been found safe and went on her own to receive psychological treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).

“She is believed to be experiencing emotional distress following the death of a family member (her mother),” he said in a brief statement last night.

Meanwhile, an Instagram post by the Universiti Malaya Students’ Union (KMUM) also confirmed that Nawal Shahirah has been found and is safe.

However, the post said she has requested privacy at this time.

Earlier, it was reported that police were still searching for the Universiti Malaya student after she was reported missing last Tuesday.