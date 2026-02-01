KUCHING, Feb 1 — Sarawak is well-positioned to attract more international performing arts productions, driven by growing public interest and the development of world-class arts infrastructure, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the strong reception to a performance by a popular Japanese dance group at the Animation, Comics and Games (ACG) Concert last night reflected the rising appreciation for international-standard performing arts among Sarawakians.

“This means we are capable of attracting international performances once our performing arts facilities are fully completed. This includes theatre and musical productions.

“Usually, there will be fans among the audience, and these fans will follow such performances, which in turn allows us to attract a larger audience,” he said, according to the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas).

He said this after officiating the Walk for Health Programme at the Sarawak Botanical Garden in Petra Jaya today.

Abang Johari noted that the ACG Concert, held at the Stadium Perpaduan, further demonstrated the state’s potential as a regional hub for international arts and cultural performances.

The event, organised by The Band Lab, featured a special appearance by renowned Japanese dance troupe AvantGardey, who performed to popular anime soundtracks that drew enthusiastic crowds.

The Premier also said that comprehensive and modern infrastructure is essential to sustain the growth of the performing arts industry, adding that Sarawak is currently developing a Performing Arts Centre designed to be among the most advanced in the region.

According to him, London’s Royal Albert Hall has been used as a reference model in the development of the centre.

Also present were his daughter Dayang Norjihan, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol. — The Borneo Post