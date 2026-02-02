ALOR GAJAH, Feb 2 — A family vacation turned tragic when a six-year-old boy died after reportedly drowning in a hot spring pool in Alor Gajah yesterday.

According to Harian Metro, the incident occurred at around 7.40pm when the child, visiting Melaka from Pahang with his family, was found floating and unconscious by members of the public.

According to sources, the incident was reported to the Pasukan Rakan Komuniti (Parakom) after the boy was seen in the adult section of the pool.

“The team at the scene immediately removed the child to safety and provided emergency CPR,” the source said.

Medical personnel from Hospital Alor Gajah later took the boy to the hospital for further treatment.

“However, the child was pronounced dead at 8.24pm,” the source added.

The body was subsequently sent to the Forensic Unit of Hospital Alor Gajah for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Alor Gajah District Police Chief Superintendent Ahmad Abu Bakar confirmed the incident and said the case is being investigated by the Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) of the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters.