KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will be delisted from the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia as its minimum public shareholding spread is now less than 25 per cent.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the airport operator said the shortfall in the public shareholding spread arose as a direct consequence of the offer.

The shortfall is expected to increase further as a result of additional valid acceptances under the offer until it is closed for acceptances on February 12 this year (5pm).

“As at 5pm today, the total MAHB shares held by the joint offerors and the joint ultimate offerors (including MAHB shares transferred to the joint offerors but pending receipt of the acceptance document (which are subject to verification) constitute 95.11 per cent of the total issued shares of MAHB.

“Accordingly, MAHB does not comply with the minimum public shareholding spread requirement of 25 per cent pursuant to Paragraph 8.02(1) of the Listing Requirements,” MAHB said today. — Bernama