KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has announced the reappointments of Mufti Selangor Sahibus Samahah Datuk Setia Anhar Opir, Marjan Muhammad and Ahmad Basri Ibrahim as members of the Shariah Advisory Council (SAC) members.

In a statement today, BNM said Anhar’s reappointment will begin from November 1, 2024 until October 31, 2026, followed by Marjan from November 1, 2024 until October 31, 202,7 and Ahmad Basri from January 1, 2025 until December 31, 2027.

The central bank said the appointments are in accordance with section 53(1) of the Central Bank of Malaysia Act 2009.

“With the reappointments, the SAC will comprise a total of seven members with expertise and experience in Shariah, Islamic finance and law.

“This includes Professor (Prof) Dr Ashraf Md Hashim as the chairman, followed by Prof Dr Engku Rabiah Adawiah Engku Ali (deputy chair), Datuk Prof Dr Mohamad Akram Laldin (member) and Burhanuddin Lukman (member),” it said.

Meanwhile, BNM also expressed its appreciation to Tan Sri Mohd Zawawi Salleh and Zainal Abidin Jamal for their invaluable contributions throughout their tenure.

It noted that Mohd Zawawi will complete his term of service on the SAC on December 31, 2024, while Zainal Abidin has completed his term of service on October 31, 2024.

“Both, Mohd Zawawi and Encik Zainal Abidin contributed immensely to the deliberations of the SAC and towards the overall development of Islamic finance in Malaysia,” it noted.

The SAC is the highest authority for ascertaining Islamic law for purposes of Islamic financial business in Malaysia and the council also advises BNM on Shariah issues relating to Islamic financial businesses, activities or transactions. — Bernama