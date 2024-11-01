SEOUL, Nov 1 — South Korea's instant ramyeon exports have officially exceeded the US$1 billion (RM4.38 billion) mark for the first time this year, driven by surging global demand.

The Korea Herald reported that the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs stated that from January to October, exports reached US$1.02 billion, reflecting a 30 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, when total exports were US$952 million.

This figure equates to approximately 2.07 billion instant noodles, enough to circle the globe 2,600 times.

Officials project that ramyeon exports could hit US$1.2 billion by year-end.

Key markets contributing to this growth include China, where exports increased by 18.6 per cent to US$210 million, and the United States, where sales soared by 65 per cent to US$180 million.

The Netherlands, Japan, and the United Kingdom also rank as significant export destinations.

Officials attribute the rise in exports to the global popularity of K-content, such as Korean dramas and movies, as well as viral ramyeon eating challenges on social media, particularly among younger audiences.

In response, ramyeon manufacturers are developing localised products and enhancing their presence in major international retail outlets.