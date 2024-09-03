KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Wawasan Open University (WOU) is taking a decisive step to equip its students with essential skills for the digital economy by offering unlimited complimentary access to 80 curated Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) courses. These courses, available to both new and current students, span a wide range of AI-related topics, from foundational principles to advanced applications in the Business, Digital Transformation, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields.

Through this initiative, WOU aims to empower adult learners with the AI expertise needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape, where artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented industry transformation. This initiative reflects WOU’s commitment to providing flexible, high-quality education to ensure its students are not only prepared for today’s workforce but are also future-ready to excel in a rapidly changing business landscape.

According to Prof Dr Lily Chan, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor of WOU, “Today, AI stands at the forefront of technological innovation, driving unprecedented levels of investment and transforming industries across the globe. In 2023 alone, generative AI attracted globally over US$21.8 billion in funding, reflecting its critical role in shaping the future of work. This explosive growth is not merely a trend but a profound shift in how organisations operate, innovate, and compete in the global market.

She added, “In Malaysia the AI market is also poised for promising growth, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 31 per cent from 2024 to 2032 and a forecasted market value of US$3.23 billion in key areas such as machine learning, data mining and analysis. In response to this, WOU is introducing a comprehensive range of Gen AI courses to help address the expected increase in demand for an AI skilled workforce on home ground. Our AI programme initiative also dovetails with the government’s MyDigital Blueprint to strengthen the AI ecosystem and to nurture AI startups as part of its roadmap to becoming a digital economy leader in the region.”

“The 80 Gen AI courses will be offered as a complimentary benefit and made available to all our students. This means any student who signs up for a diploma, graduate, or postgraduate programme with WOU, automatically gets access to the diverse range of AI learning courses we have lined up. Students will have the flexibility to select any AI courses from the eighty that best align with their individual career paths and AI learning needs and log in online anytime through our intuitive Flex Learn eLearning portal to take these AI courses at their convenience,” explained Prof Chan.

AI courses WOU students have access to cover four key categories:

Foundation in Gen AI: Ideal for beginners, these courses offer a solid introduction to core AI concepts and basic applications.

AI for Business: Tailored for business professionals and entrepreneurs, these courses explore how AI can transform business strategies and drive innovation.

AI in STEM: Aimed at those in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, these courses focus on using AI to advance research and development.

AI in Digital Transformation: These courses provide practical insights into how AI drives digital transformation across various industries, helping learners apply AI effectively.

To delve deeper, each one of the Gen AI courses offer a unique opportunity to develop expertise and knowledge in AI. For example, “Introduction to Generative AI” allows students to gain a solid foundation in AI principles while engaging with tools like GitHub Copilot and DALL-E. For those focusing on marketing, “Integrating GenAI into Data-Driven Marketing Strategies” reveals how AI enhances marketing through improved insights, personalisation, and campaign effectiveness.

Additionally, the “ChatGPT Advanced Data Analysis” course enables students to boost their productivity by automating data analysis and content creation, even without prior programming knowledge. The course “Introduction to AI and Machine Learning on Google Cloud” further supports learners by guiding them through AI and ML project development tailored to their specific career goals. While “Generative AI: Business Transformation and Career Growth” explores the far-reaching impact of AI on industries and career paths, shedding light on how AI can reshape business strategies and open new avenues for professional growth.

WOU’s Gen AI course curriculum is developed in collaboration with Coursera, a globally recognised leader in online education. This partnership ensures that WOU’s courses are at the forefront of AI education, adhering to the highest international standards. Coursera’s extensive expertise and resources complement WOU’s commitment to delivering world-class education, providing students with access to some of the most advanced AI courses available today.

Enrolment for WOU’s September intake is now open. New students can take advantage of this exclusive offer when they sign up for any WOU diploma or degree programme for this intake. Looking ahead, WOU will continue to lead the charge in AI education, with plans to integrate accredited AI courses into the core curriculum of its major degree programmes by 2025, ensuring its students are future-ready in an increasingly AI-driven world.



