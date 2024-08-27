KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Capital A Bhd has reportedly said it is still hoping to supply rival Malaysia Airlines with inflight meals, with negotiations between the two still ongoing.

Its chief executive Tan Sri Tony Fernandes was quoted saying that there is hope for its brand Santan — which supplies meals for its low-cost carrier AirAsia — can offer zero-sugar options instead.

“Who knows, maybe they will take the zero-sugar option from us. We dare to dream of working with Malaysia Airlines one day,” he said in a report by The Edge.

The Edge reported that Fernandes had made the same offer since September last year after Malaysia Airlines terminated its catering contract with Brahim’s Food Services Sdn Bhd (BFS) after two decades.

BFS, is majority-owned by Brahim’s Holdings Bhd at 70 per cent, with the rest held by Malaysia Aviation Group, which runs Malaysia Airlines.

Meanwhile, Santan chief executive Catherine Goh said the company has sold 30,000 units of zero-sugar drinks since April, and is also partnering local brands Secret Recipe and Tealive for zero-sugar options.



