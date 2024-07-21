KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — JuiceUp has officially launched its open payment solution system for EV chargers at EVX 2024.

At the same time, the local Software-as-a-Service company has also announced partnerships with Charge Point Operators (CPOs) that will be using its solution for their EV chargers.

Card payment terminal helps simplify EV charging

At the moment, the main option to activate an EV charger and pay your charging fee is through mobile apps. With the growing number of CPOs in the market, this means you have to download multiple apps and register an account with multiple CPOs to make sure that your EV is covered.

With the card payment option, users don’t have to rely on a mobile app to charge their EV. They can activate an EV charger and pay the fees using a credit or debit card through a physical card payment terminal.

What made the JuiceUp payment system slightly different though is that customers can monitor their EV charging progress remotely. They can do this by scanning a QR code on the card terminal screen which would bring them to the charging status page through their web browser.

Expect to see JuiceUp card payment terminal at EV chargers near you soon

At EVX 2024, JuiceUp has revealed three CPOs that will integrate their EV chargers with its open payment system. The list includes Cucuk, JusEV, and TNB Electron although the rollout timeline for these CPOs is not known at the moment as the deployment process is still in the early stages and it varies from location to location.

That being said, the system has been deployed on several EV chargers in Klang Valley, Melaka, and Johor under JuiceUp’s first CPO partner EVPower. The location includes Arte Cheras, Arte Month Kiara, Mercure Kuala Lumpur Trion, Sports Arena Kuala Lumpur, The Concept Hotel Melaka, and Menara Hartamas Johor Baru.

Aside from CPOs, JuiceUp has also signed up partnerships with various parties within the EV ecosystem which covered charger manufacturers, financial institutions, payment solutions, IoT service providers, and renewable energy companies. The list is rather extensive, including names such as Visa, CIMB, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, Gading Kencana, Malakoff, TELD, VSD Automation, Sinexcel, Reactive Energy, and My Evolution. — SoyaCincau