KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Hospital Picaso proudly announces the successful conclusion of a three-day conference that was held from June 27 to 29, organised by the College of Surgeons Malaysia and hosted by Hospital Picaso.

Titled the “Art of Urological Minimally Invasive Surgery”, urologists from Malaysia and international guest speakers took turns to share their experiences, techniques and innovations in minimally invasive urological procedures and topics ranging from robotic-assisted surgery to precision-guided interventions.

This conference was aimed at fostering collaboration, sharing the latest advancements in surgical techniques and providing hands-on learning opportunities for the attendees. The conference saw over 30 doctors from all over the world participating in person and via Zoom.

Over the course of three days, participants engaged in a series of keynote presentations, panel discussions and witnessed 3 live surgeries broadcasted from Hospital Picaso’s robotic operating theatre. Held in the same month that Hospital Picaso opened its doors, the event is a testament to its commitment towards establishing itself as a Centre of Excellence for Advanced Surgery.

Hospital Picaso is home to three Consultant Urologists, all of whom were course directors at the conference – Dato’ Dr Loh Chit Sin, Dr Fam Xeng Inn and Dr Badrulhisham Bahadzor. Together, they have amassed a combined total of 1,300 robotic-assisted surgeries.

“We are thrilled with the response to our first conference. The live surgery sessions were particularly well received, offering a rare and valuable opportunity to other urologists to learn from the type of complex cases we treat,” Dato’ Dr Loh shared.

Dr Badrulhisham echoed his sentiments, “For a new hospital that just opened its doors, we are proud to start off strong. The field of urological innovation is a dynamic field. The exchange of knowledge and collaboration among urologists will undoubtedly benefit all our patients.”

Dr Fam also added, “The camaraderie among our colleagues is inspiring and it was a great platform for learning from other participants.”

Dr Siow Sze Li, President of the College of Surgeons Malaysia also expressed his delight to have collaborated with Hospital Picaso on this conference. “The Art of Urological Minimally Invasive Surgery event exemplifies our commitment to advancing surgical education and fostering innovation in Malaysia. The success of this conference, particularly the live surgery demonstrations, underscores the importance of continuous learning and the exchange of expertise in our field. We congratulate Hospital Picaso on their impressive start and look forward to future collaborations that will further elevate the standard of urological care in our country and beyond.”

Hospital Picaso extends its gratitude to all participants, sponsors and organisers for contributing to the success of this remarkable event.

