KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Local institutions remained as net buyers on Bursa Malaysia for the seventh consecutive week, snapping up RM430.7 million worth of domestic equities, according to MIDF Research.

In its latest weekly Fund Flow Report, the research house said conversely, local retailers remained as net sellers for the fifth consecutive week, with net sales amounting to RM57.1 million.

“They ended their 22-day streak of net selling by making purchases of RM9.5 million on Tuesday but engaged in net selling on Monday and Friday last week,” said MIDF Research.

Meanwhile, it said the net selling trend by foreign investors has extended into its seventh consecutive week, amounting to RM373.5 million during the shortened trading week due to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

“Last week, foreign investors net bought property (RM75.3 million), transportation and logistics (RM26.8 million) and construction (RM16.5 million).

“Sectors they were net selling were financial services (-RM285.9 million), utilities (-RM85.4 million) and consumer products and services (-RM52.7 million),” it added.

In terms of participation, the average daily trading volume (ADTV) had decreased among local retailers (-3.1 per cent) and local institutions (-15.2 per cent), but increased among foreign investors (3.1 per cent). — Bernama