KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd’s (AZRB) wholly owned subsidiary Ahmad Zaki Sdn Bhd (AZSB) has received a letter of acceptance from the Jabatan Kerja Raya for an “Upgrading and Renovation Works for Istana Abu Bakar, Pahang” project worth RM315.90 million.

The engineering and construction group said the contract duration is for 30 months from April 1, 2024.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to AZRB’s future earnings.

Advertisement

“The board is of the opinion that the contract is in the best interest of the company,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia. — Bernama

Advertisement