KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd announced that it will suspend the trading of Country Heights Holdings Bhd’s (CHHB) shares if it fails to submit its report for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2023, by March 7, 2024.

The announcement was made as CHHB missed the Feb 29, 2024, deadline to submit the quarterly report.

Bursa Malaysia said if CHHB is unable to submit the outstanding report on or before March 7, 2024, trading in the company's securities will be suspended with effect from 9 am, March 8, 2024, until further notice.

"Pursuant to Paragraph 9.28(5) of the Main Market Listing Requirements (LR), if a listed issuer fails to issue the outstanding financial statements within five market days after the expiry of the relevant timeframes stated in Paragraph 9.22 and 9.23 of the LR, in addition to any enforcement action that Bursa Securities may take, Bursa Securities shall suspend the trading in the securities of such listed issuer.

"The suspension shall be effected on the next market day after the suspension deadline,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia said that pursuant to Paragraph 9.28(6) of the LR, if a listed issuer fails to issue the outstanding financial statements within six months from the expiry of the relevant timeframes, in addition to any enforcement action that Bursa Securities may take, de-listing procedures shall be commenced against such listed issuer.

At 5pm, CHHB was flat at 27.5 sen, with 109,000 shares traded. — Bernama

