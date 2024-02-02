KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Minetech Resources Bhd emerged as the most active counter on Bursa Malaysia in the early session today as the company secured a contract renewal from Able Return Sdn Bhd and Damar Consolidated Exploration Sdn Bhd worth RM230 million.

At 10am, the counter rose 1.0 sen to 15.5 sen with a total of 70.79 million shares changing hands.

In a statement on Wednesday, Minetech said the renewed contract for waste removal, ore delivery and associated works for the Selinsing gold mine project was secured through its unit, Minetech Construction Sdn Bhd, extending the partnership for an additional 36 months, starting from Jan 1, 2024 to Dec 31, 2026.

Spanning 150.3 kilometres, the Selinsing gold mine encompasses the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih and Famehub properties.

Advertisement

The mine boasts a gold processing plant and essential infrastructure.

Executive chairman Abang Abdillah Izzarim said the contract was a significant milestone for Minetech as it reaffirms the company’s leading position in the industry, aligned with its strategic vision for growth and excellence. — Bernama

Advertisement