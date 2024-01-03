MOSCOW, Jan 3 — The Russian rouble weakened on Moscow’s first trading day of 2024 today, sliding towards the 92 mark to the dollar and away from the one-month high reached at the end of last year.

At 0801 GMT (4.01pm Malaysian time), the rouble was 1 per cent weaker against the dollar at 91.30. It had traded as strong as 88.70, a one-month high, on December 29.

It had lost 0.4 per cent to trade at 99.98 versus the euro and shed 0.9 per cent against the yuan to 12.73 .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.4 per cent at US$75.59 (RM350.3) a barrel.

Since October and the rouble’s most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue supported the Russian currency, as have elevated interest rates, which were hiked to 16 per cent last month.

The central bank said in late December it would sell 11.8 billion roubles ($129.2 million) of foreign currency a day in addition to monthly operations it carries out on the finance ministry’s behalf, another measure buttressing the Russian currency.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6 per cent to 1,077.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7 per cent higher at 3,121.3 points. — Reuters