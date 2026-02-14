JAKARTA, Feb 14 — Indonesia is studying a plan to halt tin exports as part of efforts to strengthen domestic economy.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said exports of raw materials must be replaced with downstream industrial products to enhance Indonesia’s economic position.

“Last year, we banned bauxite exports, and next year, we will study several other commodities, including tin,” he said according to ANTARA News Agency, on Saturday.

Bahlil said the downstreaming programme has become one of the priority initiatives of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration to accelerate Indonesia’s economic transformation.

He cited the ban on nickel ore exports in 2018-2019, which resulted in total nickel exports increasing tenfold in 2023-2024.

“Our total nickel exports in 2018-2019 stood at only US$3.3 billion (RM12.8 billion). After we imposed the export ban, by 2024 our total exports had reached US$34 billion, or ten times higher within just five years.

“This is what has driven equitable economic growth and created jobs,” he said. — Bernama