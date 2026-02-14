KOTA KINABALU, Feb 14 — The son of a woman whose body was found mutilated here has reportedly said that a dispute over a broken engagement and an alleged RM7,000 payment preceded the murder.

According to Berita Harian, he claimed his mother’s former fiancé had agreed to end their two- to three-month engagement but demanded RM7,000, which she paid.

“When they kept arguing, mum decided not to continue. He came to meet the family and agreed to break it off, but asked for RM7,000. Mum already paid,” he reportedly said in a TikTok live broadcast last night.

He reportedly said that despite the separation, the man continued to harass his mother using six different phone numbers, prompting him to advise her to cut off all contact.

“My mother agreed and said she would follow my advice and do what was best for everyone,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the report, he said his mother had married another man in early January.

He also said his mother went missing between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday after leaving home to meet someone, and the family became worried when her phone was no longer reachable.

“The next day, the family was informed about the discovery of a woman’s body… I recognised my mother’s hand. It was definitely her hand,” he said.

Police later detained a man in his 70s in Kota Kinabalu in connection with the case, less than 24 hours after body parts of the victim, believed to be in her 40s, were discovered in Indah Permai.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested during a joint operation involving the Kota Kinabalu district police and the Sabah Criminal Investigation Department yesterday.

Investigations are ongoing.