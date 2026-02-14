BANGKOK, Feb 14 — Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul married his long-time partner Thananon Niramit in a private ceremony at his residence in Bangkok yesterday.

Anutin’s children and a senior government official were among the witnesses. It is his third marriage, Bangkok Post reported.

The couple registered their union at home. Present were Anutin’s daughter Naiyabhak, son Saranee, and Unsit Sampuntharat, permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry.

According to the Post, the date of the ceremony coincided with what Thai astrology regards as an auspicious “victory day”, linked to Saturn’s movement out of Leo and Aquarius. While Friday the 13th is often seen as unlucky in some cultures, in Thailand it is considered favourable.

Anutin, 59, and Thananon, 39, first appeared publicly together in 2022 at Government House and have since attended numerous official events side by side.