KAJANG, Feb 14 — Initial police investigations into the death of a child and the hospitalisation of two others, believed to have been exposed to methadone, indicate that the incident was not intentional.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said investigations are now focused on possible elements of negligence.

“At this stage, our findings show no element of deliberate or intentional action. It appears to be a case of negligence. However, investigations are still ongoing,” he said at a press conference after the Selangor Police Chief’s Walkabout Langkah Selamat: Santuni Komuniti Kajang at the Kajang Stadium MRT station here today.

Shazeli said preliminary investigations revealed that the methadone belonged to the children’s father and had been obtained legally as part of his prescribed treatment.

“The medication was for the father’s personal use. There is a possibility of negligence, perhaps in the haste of handling it or due to other factors, which led to it ending up in the child’s possession,” he said.

On the condition of the two surviving children, he said both are showing positive signs of recovery but remain under close medical observation.

“Alhamdulillah, their condition is improving, but doctors have yet to determine when they can be discharged,” he said.

He added that the children’s parents have been released on police bail to allow them to manage family matters, particularly arrangements related to the deceased child.

Last Wednesday, media reports stated that an 11-year-old child died, while two siblings aged nine and five were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Hospital Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin after they were believed to have consumed methadone at their home in Sungai Ramal, Kajang.

The incident came to light after the three children were rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state.

Following the incident, their parents, aged 35 and 44, were detained to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Earlier, Shazeli announced that 3,100 personnel had been mobilised for a comprehensive crime prevention operation in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festive season.

“We will increase police presence in residential areas to ensure the safety of residents’ property.

“The public is also urged to channel information on crimes, complaints or notifications of balik kampung travel plans via the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application, by filling out a form at the nearest police station, or by contacting the nearest district police headquarters operations room,” he said. — Bernama