KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has granted Sapura Energy Bhd a time extension of up to May 31 2024, to submit its Practice Note 17 (PN17) regularisation plan to the relevant regulatory authorities.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said the extension of time would enable Sapura Energy to continue building a robust regularisation plan based on the ongoing debt restructuring exercise, which is well underway following the confirmation for its proposed restructuring scheme approval-in-principle from the Corporate Debt Restructuring Committee.

On another note, Sapura Energy said it had also filed with Bursa Malaysia yesterday its third consecutive positive quarter in the financial year 2024, posting a profit after tax and minority interests of about RM31 million.

This was on the back of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of RM211 million and a revenue of RM1.10 billion. — Bernama

