KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― Bursa Malaysia traded in negative territory at mid-morning amid soft regional market and Wall Street leads.

At 11.01am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.82 points to 1,446.20 from yesterday's close of 1,451.02.

The index opened 0.11 of-a-point higher at 1,451.13.

Market breadth was negative, with decliners beating gainers 366 to 296, while 402 counters were unchanged, 1,250 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.4 billion units worth RM542.43 million.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank eased four sen to RM4.24, Tenaga Nasional fell nine sen to RM9.89, Nestle lost RM1.60 to RM112.30, Maxis was three sen weaker at RM3.92, and Genting Bhd slid six sen to RM4.59.

As for the most active counters, Classita, Leform, Reneuco and UEM Edgenta were all one sen higher at 5.5 sen, 34.5 sen, 20 sen and 72 sen, respectively. CSH Alliance was flat at 5.0 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 21.46 points to 10,661.96, FBMT 100 Index shed 21.42 points to 10,332.75, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 9.94 points to 10,332.75, and the FBM ACE Index dropped 5.67 points to 5,110.18; but the FBM 70 Index increased 27.72 points to 14,010.74.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 29.50 points to 16,334.86, the Industrial Products and Services Index 0.07 of-a-point lower at 170.20, the Energy Index edged down 3.55 points to 808.66 and the Plantation Index reduced by 10.63 points to 6,972.59. ― Bernama