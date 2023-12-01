KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week marginally higher today due to late buying, particularly in telecommunications and banking stocks, a dealer said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) improved 0.25 per cent or 3.64 points to 1,456.38 from yesterday’s close of 1,452.74.

The benchmark index opened 0.74 of-a-point lower at 1,452.0 and moved between 1,450.09 and 1,456.52 throughout the trading session.

However, market breadth was negative, with decliners leading gainers by 467 to 432, while 435 counters were unchanged, 988 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover shrank to 3.23 billion units worth RM2.26 billion from 4.25 billion units worth RM4.97 billion yesterday.

Rakuten Trade equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the uncertainty about the regional outlook arose due to mixed economic data from China, leading to anxiety among investors.

“On the local front, we expect the near-term outlook to be positive, supported by the decent earnings performance for the third quarter of 2023 and continuous foreign buying,” he told Bernama.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM9.00, Public Bank added five sen to RM4.32, CIMB rose 12 sen to RM5.77, Maxis improved six sen to RM3.96, and Telekom Malaysia perked up 3.0 sen to RM5.30.

As for the most active counters, Velesto, Reneuco and Widad put on half-a-sen to 22.5 sen, 19.5 sen and 47 sen respectively, Leform ticked up 2.0 sen to 34 sen, while Sarawak Consolidated was unchanged at 77 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 1.75 points weaker at 10,725.65, the FBMT 100 Index slid 1.77 points to 10,394.78 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 51.78 points to 10,877.58.

The FBM 70 Index tumbled 123.84 points to 14,048.05 while the FBM ACE Index climbed 67.71 points to 5,133.16.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 157.62 points to 16,379.57, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.28 of-a-point to 171.99, the Energy Index sank 13.50 points to 815.60, and the Plantation Index declined 51.00 points to 6,990.41.

The Main Market volume decreased to 1.90 billion units valued at RM1.98 billion from 2.68 billion units valued at RM4.65 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 639.84 million units worth RM68.94 million against 806.07 million units worth RM99.02 million previously.

The ACE Market volume declined to 686.81 million shares valued at RM205.18 million versus 758.20 million shares valued at RM221.65 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 342.10 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (413.96 million); construction (97.14 million); technology (180.31 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (108.75 million); property (168.36 million); plantation (22.96 million); REITs (10.29 million), closed/fund (3,500); energy (292.02 million); healthcare (119.57 million); telecommunications and media (35.67 million); transportation and logistics (37.89 million); and utilities (74.51 million). — Bernama