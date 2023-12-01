KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Bursa Malaysia stayed flat at mid-afternoon today, moving cautiously in a tight range amid mixed signals from regional markets.

At 3.04pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCI (FBM KLCI) shaved 0.28 of-a-point to 1,452.46 from yesterday’s close of 1,452.74. The benchmark index opened 0.74 of-a-point lower at 1,452.0.

On the broader market, decliners led gainers by 483 to 339, while 434 counters were unchanged, 1,066 untraded and 27 others suspended. Turnover stood at 2.24 billion units worth RM1.30 billion.

Regionally, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.73 per cent to 16,919.21, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.19 per cent to 2,505.01 while Singapore’s Straits Times Index gained 0.37 per cent to 3,084.37. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index added 0.06 per cent to 3,031.64.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank added three sen to RM9.01, Public Bank gained two sen to RM4.29 and CIMB grew 11 sen to RM5.76. Tenaga Nasional shed six sen to RM9.93 and Petronas Chemicals lost 12 sen to RM7.10.

For the most active counters, Velesto and Sarawak Consolidated were unchanged at 22 sen and 77 sen, respectively, Reneuco added one sen to 20 sen and Widad rose half-a-sen to 47 sen. Leform inched up 1.5 sen to 33.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 21.85 points lower at 10,705.55, the FBMT 100 Index lost 21.56 points to 10,375.0 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 77.08 points to 10,852.28.

The FBM 70 Index trimmed 114.73 points to 14,057.15 while the FBM ACE Index was higher by 55.08 points to 5,120.53.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 139.85 points to 16,361.81, the Industrial Products and Services Index dipped 1.04 points to 171.23, the Energy Index fell 14.99 points to 814.11 and the Plantation Index slid 64.17 points to 6,977.24. — Bernama