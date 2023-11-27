KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Rawang Yee Motor Sdn Bhd, honoured with the esteemed Asia Automotive Award 2023 in the Automotive Insurance Provider category, is setting a new benchmark in the automotive sector. Acknowledging excellence in the field of automotive insurance, this award recognises companies that have demonstrated exceptional service, coverage, and commitment to customer satisfaction

In the world of automotive excellence, Rawang Yee Motor is determined to establish itself as the leading electric vehicle (EV) repair hub in the region, revolutionising EV collision and repair services. With a rich history of automotive innovation, Rawang Yee Motor has seamlessly transitioned to the forefront of the EV revolution. Drawing on its extensive expertise, the company has inaugurated a state-of-the-art repair facility dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles.

Adrian Yee Chung Meng, director of Rawang Yee Motor humbly expresses, “The Asia Automotive Award acts as our North Star, guiding us towards a brighter tomorrow in innovation and excellence.”

This newly-established EV repair hub boasts a team of highly skilled technicians and engineers equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools and specialised knowledge essential for the intricate workings of electric vehicles. The company’s services range from routine maintenance to complex repairs, guaranteeing a seamless and worry-free driving experience for EV owners. To ensure the safety of technicians handling electric vehicles, it invested in specialised training. This training covers de-energizing high-voltage systems, safe battery handling, and overall safety awareness. This commitment to safety not only protects technicians but also ensures proficient and secure repairs for electric vehicles.

A defining characteristic of Rawang Yee Motor's approach is its steadfast commitment to sustainability. The repair hub incorporates green technologies, including energy-efficient lighting and heating systems, as well as advanced recycling processes for repair materials. This comprehensive approach aligns seamlessly with the ethos of the EV movement, minimising the environmental impact of their operations.

Alongside its exceptional collision repair services, this award-winning company prioritises continuous training to keep its technicians abreast of the latest advancements in EV technology. This initiative further cements Rawang Yee Motor's position as an industry leader, demonstrating its commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving automotive landscape

The emergence of Rawang Yee Motor as the premier EV repair hub marks a significant milestone in the transition towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced automotive landscape. Its unwavering dedication to excellence, environmental responsibility, and customer satisfaction positions Rawang Yee Motor to shape the future of EV maintenance and repair services in the region.

The fusion of an award-winning legacy with a forward-thinking approach has propelled Rawang Yee Motor to the forefront of the EV repair industry. Its commitment to excellence and sustainability ensures that it continues to be a driving force in the ever-evolving world of electric vehicles. The establishment of this premier EV repair hub is not only a testament to its achievements but also a promising sign of what the future holds for the automotive industry.