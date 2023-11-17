KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at midmorning in sync with the not-so-rosy Wall Street and regional performance.

Investors were also closely watching Malaysia’s third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) report to be announced today, with economists projecting 3.2-3.3 per cent growth versus 2.9 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

At 11.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.19 points to 1,460.49 from yesterday’s closing of 1,464.68.

Advertisement

The index opened 3.09 points easier at 1,461.59.

The market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 387 to 299 while 429 counters were unchanged, 1,275 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.59 billion units valued at RM591.97 million.

Advertisement

Among heavyweight counters, Maybank and CelcomDigi were unchanged at RM9.14 and RM4.27 respectively.

Public Bank, CIMB and Tenaga Nasional lost one sen each to RM4.23, RM5.77 and RM9.98.

Of the actives, Hong Seng and Widad were flat at 4.0 sen and 46 sen respectively.

Eden and Leform were one sen up at 23.5 sen and 28.5 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dropped 25.01 points to 10,803.29, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 24.90 points to 10,466.05, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 24.77 points to 11,008.63.

The FBM ACE Index shrank 2.91 points to 5,115.90 and the FBM 70 Index reduced 11.75 points to 14,327.95.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 46.34 points to 16,387.10, the Energy Index edged down 5.76 points to 856.18, the Plantation Index was 9.88 points lower at 6,997.04, and the Industrial Products and Services Index shaved 0.80 of-a-point to 173.64. ― Bernama