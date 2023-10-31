KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Touch ‘n Go has introduced a new member to its Furry Series of TNG charms. After introducing the rabbit charm in August, the latest character is the orange-coloured tabby cat which is affectionately known as “Oyen”.

The TNG Charm is priced at RM30 and it works just like the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card with NFC functionality. This allows users to top up the charm through TNG eWallet via their NFC-enabled smartphone.

The charm is great for public transport users as it comes with a lanyard loop that lets you attach the charm to your bag, wallet or other personal belongings.

Besides payments for toll and transit, Touch ‘n Go says the charm can also be used for cashless payments at more than 1,500 Touch ‘n Go-enabled parking sites nationwide.

If you’re interested, the “Oyen” TNG Charm is available at Touch ‘n Go Service and Sales Centres in NU Sentral and Bangsar South from 31st October 2023. The TNG Charm will also be available online from the official store on Shopee.

All TNG Charms are sold without preloaded value and you’ll have to reload it before you can start using it for TNG payments. Similar to the Enhanced TNG Card, the charm has a validity of seven years and it will expire after the seventh year.

In case you missed it, you can still purchase the Rabbit Charm standalone for RM30 or the Rabbit Charm with RFID tag bundle for RM60. — SoyaCincau