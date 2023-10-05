KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The National Farmers’ Organisation’s (Nafas) role in producing and supplying subsidised fertiliser to paddy farmers is relevant to ensure that the agency’s profits continue to be enjoyed by those groups.

Pertubuhan Persaudaraan Pesawah Malaysia (PeSAWAH) chairman Muhamad Fuad Yaacob said that Nafas is capable of continuing to carry out its functions, in ensuring that the supply of material is sufficient as required, based on its track record of providing subsidised fertilisers to paddy farmers for decades.

“Based on current practice, when Nafas is able to generate profit in the fertiliser supply chain, the profit will be redistributed to the members of the Regional Farmers’ Organisation (PPK), and also the paddy farmers, to enable them to continue operations or maintain their crops at the optimum level.

“This situation also provides an opportunity for paddy farmers and members to enjoy the benefits of Nafas’ fertiliser-based business. If this (Nafas) function is delegated to other parties, the opportunity to enjoy the profit chain of Nafas business among paddy farmers is feared will be affected, thus affecting the welfare of this group,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that Nafas’ ability to take action on problems faced by paddy farmers, such as the issue of difficulty in obtaining fertiliser supply, demonstrates the agency’s high commitment to carrying out its role.

“Nafas continues to make improvements from time to time... it is also always alert and takes immediate action against any problems which arise, including the issue of lack of supply of fertiliser which was faced before, which was caused by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Fertiliser requirements must follow the schedule, and the fertilisation of paddy fields cannot be delayed. If there is a delay it will affect the growth of paddy, thus affecting local rice production. Now we see that PPK has already received fertiliser according to the schedule, based on the needs of paddy crops,” he said.

On October 3, Nafas general manager Muhammad Faris Arriffin expressed his confidence that the agency will continue to be trusted by the government to be involved in the agenda of manufacturing and supplying subsidised fertilisers to the country’s paddy farmers.

He said apart from owning a fertiliser processing plant in Gurun, Kedah, with a production capacity of 360,000 metric tonnes per year, Nafas also has a strategic plan to deal with the recent issue of delayed supply of subsidised fertiliser, which was given serious attention by the government.

In June, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu was reported to have said that the government is confident in the capabilities of Nafas, and has no problem offering a new contract to supply subsidised fertiliser to paddy farmers, nationwide, after the current supply contract expires at the end of this year. — Bernama