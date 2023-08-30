KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 ― Malaysia’s international reserve assets amounted to US$112.94 billion (RM524 billion) as at end-July 2023, while other foreign currency assets stood at US$1.7 million, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The central bank said in accordance with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) format, the detailed breakdown of international reserves provides forward-looking information on the size, composition, and usability of reserves and other foreign currency assets.

It also provides guidance on expected and potential future inflows and outflows of foreign exchange of the federal government and BNM over the next 12-month period, it said in a statement today.

“For the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities, and deposits, which include, among others, scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government and the maturity of foreign currency Bank Negara interbank bills, amounted to US$15.64 billion.

“The net short forward positions amounted to US$24.30 billion as at end-July 2023, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market,” it said.

BNM said in line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans.

It said that the projected foreign currency inflows amounted to US$2.37 billion in the next 12 months, adding that the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets is government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to US$369.5 million.

“There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, and no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks, and other financial institutions.

“BNM also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis ringgit,” it said. ― Bernama