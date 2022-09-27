KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Arm has announced the appointment of new Board members Karen Dykstra, former Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of AOL and Jeff Sine, Co-Founder and Partner of Raine Group, effective immediately.

These highly qualified leaders bring a diverse range of expertise to Arm as the company prepares for a potential public listing.

In a statement, Arm Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rene Haas said: “I extend a warm welcome to Karen and Jeff, both exceptional business leaders who will bring a depth and breadth of experience to the Arm Board.”

Arm also announced the appointment of Jason Child as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Child, who has more than 30 years of experience in leadership at high growth companies and scaling global finance functions, will join Arm on November 2 and lead the company’s global finance and IT organisations, reporting to Haas.

Haas said, “Jason is an experienced leader in global finance and technology. His extensive experience in financial management at public companies and IPO execution will be invaluable in preparation for a potential public listing. I look forward to working with him as part of the Arm leadership team as we continue to define the future of computing, built on Arm.”

Child, who most recently served as senior vice-president and CFO at Splunk from 2019, will replace current CFO Inder Singh who will remain at Arm in an advisory role and assist in the transition through November before moving to a new opportunity.

Dykstra previously served as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of AOL, a web portal and online service provider. She is currently a director on the boards of VMware and Gartner, and has also served on the boards of Boston Properties, Crane and AOL.

Sine is the Co-Founder and Partner of The Raine Group, a global merchant bank focused on technology, media and communications. Currently, he serves on the boards of many Raine portfolio companies and subsidiaries, among others. — Bernama