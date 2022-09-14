KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The issue price of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s new shares in relation to the dividend reinvestment scheme (DRS) for the first interim dividend has been fixed at RM4.77 per share.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, CIMB said the issue price represented a discount of 9.92 per cent to the theoretical ex-dividend price of RM5.30 per unit based on two considerations — five-market day volume weighted average market price up to and including September 13, 2022 of RM5.46 per unit share and dividend per share of 13 sen per based on 10.47 billion issued share capital of CIMB.

The bank said the entitlement date pursuant to the first interim dividend and the DRS has been fixed on September 29, 2022.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the new CIMB shares arising from the DRS will be listed on the Main Market of Bursa Securities on October 31, 2022,” it added. — Bernama