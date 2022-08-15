Datasonic Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasonic Technologies Sdn Bhd (DTSB) has been contracted to supply 12.5 million chips to be used in Malaysian passports . ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Datasonic Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasonic Technologies Sdn Bhd (DTSB), has secured an additional contract worth RM31.39 million from Home Affairs Ministry (KDN) for the supply of Malaysian passport chips following amendments made in a letter of extension from the ministry.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Datasonic said DTSB had received and accepted the letter dated Aug 9, 2022 from KDN in respect of the amendments to the contract for the supply of the Malaysian passport chips, or 12.5 million of passport chips commencing from Dec 1, 2021 to Nov 30, 2023.

The security-based information and communications technology solutions provider said the original contract was valued at RM318.75 million, and the amendments will bring the total contract ceiling value to RM350.14 million.

Datasonic said the amendments entailed the change in quantity in maintenance services of equipment, software and system application for public key infrastructure and public key development for 2022 and 2023.

It would also change the quantity of maintenance services of equipment, software and chip system application for local and overseas for 2022 and 2023; as well as maintenance services of equipment, software and E-Gate system application for Malaysian and pre-read kiosk for 2022 and 2023.

"Under the terms of the letter, DTSB is required to furnish a performance bond for the amount of around RM3.19 million to KDN with the validity period be extended until Nov 30, 2024,” it added.

Datasonic said the change in the contract ceiling value is expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings and net assets per share of the group for the financial year ending March 31, 2023 and the financial year thereafter for the duration of the contract.

It will not have any effect on the share capital and substantial shareholders’ shareholdings of the group, it added. — Bernama