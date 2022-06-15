KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — GFM Services Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Facilities Management Sdn Bhd, has secured a letter of acceptance (LOA) from the Public Works Department (JKR) to provide facilities management services for Istana Negara, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, Kuala Lumpur valued at RM367.23 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the integrated facilities management service provider said the contract is for a period of five years commencing from June 15, 2022 until June 14, 2027.

It said the scope of services comprised, among others, operations and maintenance services in relation to transitional management, architecture, civil and structure, mechanical, electrical, landscaping, computerised maintenance management system, energy efficiency and repair and replacement.

Executive vice chairman Ruslan Nordin said the company is honoured to have been entrusted to maintain an emblematic public infrastructure such as Istana Negara.

“The clinching of this award speaks volumes of JKR’s confidence in GFM’s ability to deliver uninterrupted FM (facilities management) services.

“This contract win provides us with improved earnings visibility and further replenishes our current orderbook to RM1.41 billion while at the same time enables us to gain traction in securing more jobs from the public sector,” he said.

He said the company have a solid track record of maintaining public facilities, including Bank Negara Malaysia premises, the Sabah State Administration Centre and the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor.

Moving forward, he said the company shall continue to raise its competencies to further strengthen its value proposition to customers.

“We look forward to managing Istana Negara with service excellence as a premier facilities management service provider,” he said.

Apart from the provision of facilities management services, GFM is also the owner of a university asset concessionaire, KP Mukah Development Sdn Bhd, for Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Mukah campus in Sarawak.

Istana Negara is the official residence of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) that sits on a land area spanning 97.65 hectares and is split into three main components, namely the Formal Component, Royal Component and Administration Component. — Bernama