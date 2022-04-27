Bursa Malaysia extends downtrend to mid-afternoon

At 3.03pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.85 points weaker at 1,588.83 from yesterday’s close of 1,596.68. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon, weighed down by continued selling among healthcare and plantation counters.

At 3.03pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.85 points weaker at 1,588.83 from yesterday’s close of 1,596.68.

The index opened 5.03 points weaker at 1,591.65.

Overall market breadth was negative with losers overwhelming gainers 677 to 246, while 361 counters were unchanged, 1,007 untraded, and 43 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.35 billion units worth RM984.37 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added four sen to RM8.99, Public Bank was down one sen to RM4.71, Petronas Chemicals fell 25 sen to RM9.97, IHH Healthcare slid two sen to RM6.63, and CIMB lost four sen to RM5.15.

Of the active stocks, Vizione and Permaju gained half-a-sen each to 10.5 sen and nine sen, respectively, ATA IMS increased one sen to 42.5 sen, Dagang NeXchange slipped two sen to RM1, and Widad was flat at 36 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 69.94 points weaker at 11,351.18, FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 101.89 points to 11,892.47, FBM 70 dropped 114.01 points to 13,534.10, FBMT 100 Index dipped 63.25 points to 11,013.88, and the FBM ACE lost 99.69 points to 5,518.72.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 3.30 points to 206.83, the Plantation Index went down 92.95 points to 8,695.51, and the Financial Services Index weakened 21.14 points to 16,813.35. ― Bernama