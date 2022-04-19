Tokyo stocks open higher on bargain hunting

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.04 per cent, or 278.29 points, at 27,078.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.94 per cent, or 17.64 points, to 1,897.72. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, April 19 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today as investors bargain hunted shares that dipped after modest falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.04 per cent, or 278.29 points, at 27,078.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.94 per cent, or 17.64 points, to 1,897.72.

“Japanese shares are seen starting with rebounds after limited falls in the post-holiday US markets,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

A cheaper yen against the dollar is supporting some export-oriented shares including automakers, analysts said.

The dollar fetched ¥127.04 (RM4.24) in early Asian trade, after the yen dipped to a new 20-year low of below ¥127 in New York.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.74 per cent at ¥2,171 after it revised down its production plans for May by 100,000 vehicles to 750,000 units.

Honda was up 1.23 per cent at ¥3,296 and Nissan was up 1.78 per cent at ¥515.5.

Trading house Mitsubishi Corp was up 2.26 per cent at ¥4,517 and oil refiner Eneos was up 1.07 per cent at ¥454.7 after a report said they are considering commercialisation of sustainable aviation fuel. ― AFP