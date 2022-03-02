Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.21 points to 1,599.65 from 1,596.44 at yesterday's close. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 ― Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-morning today, with the benchmark index rising 0.20 per cent on mild buying interest in selected heavyweights, led by the industrial products and services, and plantation sectors.

The bellwether index opened 4.69 points better at 1,601.13.

Market breadth was negative with gainers leading losers 448 to 334, while 375 counters were unchanged, 1,090 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.23 billion units worth RM1.03 million.

Heavyweights Maybank added four sen to RM8.94, Petronas Chemicals strengthened 20 sen to RM9.80, Press Metal gained 13 sen to RM6.92, Sime Darby Plantation bagged nine sen to RM5.0, and Kuala Lumpur Kepong ticked up 48 sen to RM26.52.

As for the actives, SMTrack improved half-a-sen to 23 sen, and Hibiscus Petroleum and DNex inched up one sen to RM1.23 and RM1.13, respectively.

On the index board, FBM ACE slipped 56.06 points to 5,816.29, FBM 70 narrowed 0.25 of-a-point to 13,519.77, FBM Emas Index inched up 19.22 points to 11,390.07, FBMT 100 Index was 17.35 points higher at 11,066.83, and FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 44.21 points to 12,135.70.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 17.20 points to 16,431.47, while the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 1.65 points to 211.47, and the Plantation Index perked 136.89 points to 8,460.71. ― Bernama