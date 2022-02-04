Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-afternoon, with the key index declining by 0.28 per cent, dragged down by selling in selected heavyweights led by Maybank and IOI Corp.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 4.22 points to 1,521.51 from 1,525.73 at yesterday’s close.

The index opened 0.57 of-a-point higher at 1,526.30.

Meanwhile, market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 431 to 374, while 367 counters were unchanged, 1,034 untraded, and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.57 billion units worth RM986.16 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank dropped six sen to RM8.26, IOI Corp shed eight sen to RM3.81, IHH Healthcare was down five sen to RM6.46, and Axiata lost four sen to RM3.82.

As for the actives, Dagang NeXchange inched up two sen to RM1, while NCT Alliance and SMTRack bagged half-a-sen to 54.5 sen and 17 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM ACE advanced 45.52 points to 6,171.44, while the FBM Emas Index dropped 23.61 points to 10,939.90.

FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 21.63 points to 11,644.12, FBM 70 slipped 22.09 points to 13,446.43, and the FBMT 100 Index shed 26.79 points to 10,630.36.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 34.83 points to 15,765.12, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.79 of-a-point higher at 202.50, and the Plantation Index slid 12.42 to 6,563.13. — Bernama